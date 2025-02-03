Mohanlal wraps up shoot for action epic Vrusshabha with director Nanda Kishore; set for Diwali 2025 release

Mohanlal was recently spotted filming his upcoming movie Vrusshabha with director Nanda Kishore. The actor has now announced the film's completion and confirmed that it will hit the big screens this Diwali.

In a post on social media, the Malayalam superstar shared, “It’s a wrap for Vrusshabha! This isn’t just a movie—it’s an EPIC Action Entertainer that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Huge thanks to our visionary writer and director, Nanda Kishore, whose brilliance turned every challenge into a triumph, and to the incredible crew who gave their all to make this happen.”

Mohanlal also expressed his gratitude to the makers for their unwavering support and belief in the project, revealing that Vrusshabha will be released for Diwali 2025.

Check out the official post here:

Mohanlal was also seen in leaked photos from the sets of Vrusshabha, showcasing his warrior look. The film, which is expected to be a period drama centered around the theme of reincarnation, is said to be one of the most expensive projects in Malayalam cinema.

In addition, the superstar created quite a buzz with the release of the much-anticipated teaser for L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is set to be an action-packed thriller, continuing the story of the 2019 political thriller Lucifer.

The upcoming L2: Empuraan will be part of a planned trilogy and is set to release on March 27, 2025. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film will feature actors like Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others reprising their roles from the first installment.

In addition to L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal will also be seen in Thudarum this year, which was initially scheduled for a January release but was postponed. A new release date for the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Furthermore, the actor will make a cameo appearance in the Mammootty-starrer MMMN, which will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban.