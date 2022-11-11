Mohanlal’s Alone gets a release date; The next schedule of Ram to start rolling on THIS date: Read Details

Mohanlal , the superstar of the Malayalam film industry is on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. The veteran actor is joining hands with senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas once again, for the experimental project Alone. He is reuniting with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for the upcoming action thriller, Ram. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also concentrating on his directorial debut Barroz , the upcoming 3D fantasy film which is currently in the final stages of its post-production.

The highly anticipated single-artist film, which features only Mohanlal in its star cast, is now gearing up for its release. Recently, director Shaji Kailas confirmed that the post-production works of the film will be wrapped up in a few days. The reports suggest that Alone is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, this year. However, leading man Mohanlal and director Shaji Kailas are yet to announce the release date of the project officially. The makers are expected to make the big announcement along with the release of the Alone trailer.

The next schedule of Mohanlal's Ram to start rolling soon

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are reportedly planning to resume the next schedule of their highly anticipated project Ram, on November 19 in Morocco. The makers are planning a 40-days-long schedule in Morocco, after which the team will move to Tunisia for a 6-days-long schedule. Later a 15-day schedule is planned in the UK. The team will return to India for a short schedule in Delhi next and will finish the pending portions in Israel. The entire shooting of both parts of Ram is expected to be wrapped up by January 2023.

Mohanlal's other projects

As per the reports, Mohanlal will take a short break after the shooting of Ram, to spend some quality time with his family. He will join the sets of Lijo Jose Pellissery's untitled action thriller, after the break. The veteran actor is reportedly playing the role of Chembothu Simon, an aging wrestler in the movie. The highly anticipated project will be shot at the various locations of Kerala, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. Later, Mohanlal will start shooting for L2 Empuraan, the upcoming Prithiviraj Sukumaran directorial, by mid-2023.

