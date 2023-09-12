Mohanlal’s Barroz and Mammootty’s Bazooka likely to witness box office clash on Christmas 2023; Reports

Mohanlal and Mammootty are two of the biggest names in the Mollywood film industry, and have practically been the faces of Malayalam cinema for almost 4 decades now. Ever since the early 90s, there were clashes between the actors’ films at the box office, and it has always been a delight for the audience.

This time, reports suggest that Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz could clash with Mammootty’s film Bazooka, directed by the debutant Deeno Dennis. The last time such a clash happened was in January this year, when the Pulimurugan actor’s film, Alone, and the Bheeshma Parvam actor’s film, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam released within the gap of a week.

The two stars have seen clashes at the box office since the early 1990s, with one of the first ones being between Mohanlal’s Yodha, directed by Sangeeth Sivan and Mammootty’s Pappayude Swantham Appoos helmed by Faazil. Both the films came out in the year 1992, with a day’s difference between them.

Whenever clashes occur between the Big M’s of Mollywood, it is a treat for the audience, as well as the producers, especially in the holiday season as it would guarantee that the theaters will be buzzing.

More about the films

Barroz is Mohanlal’s directorial debut, and features the actor in the titular character. The film is also said to feature Guru Somasundaram of Minnal Murali fame in a pivotal role. The cinematography department is helmed by the veteran cinematographer, Santhosh Sivan.

Bazooka is the debut film of director Deeno Dennis, and features an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sharafudheen, Shine Tom Chacko and more. The cinematography for the film is done by Nimish Ravi, who was also the cinematographer for Mammotty’s 2022 film, Rorschach.

