Mohanlal's Big Brother trailer: High-octane stunt sequences with gripping storyline promised

Trailer of Mohanlal's most-awaited movie, Big Brother was released today on YouTube. The Siddique's directorial is expected to hit the big screens in January 2020.

Trailer of Mohanlal's most awaited movie Big Brother was released today and we can already say that the Mollywood superstar is out to entice his fans with his outstanding acting skills. The gripping glimpses from the trailer is enough to make our hearts skip a beat or two. By now, we would've all guessed that the movie is a blend of suspense, action, comedy and motions. The trailer has visuals that would take you to the edge of your seats.

Other than Mohanlal, the film has Arbaaz Khan Anoop Menon, Mirna Menon Tini Tom, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Gaadha playinh key roles. Music has been composed by Deepak Dev and the movie has been bankrolled by S Talkies, Carnival Movie Network, and Vaishaka Cynyma. Other than directing, Siddique has also co-produced the movie. It is being said that the the scenes were shot in India in places like Ernakulam, Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, and Coimbatore. Big Brother is all set to hit the big screens by January 2020.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have joined hands again for an upcoming thriller titled Ram. The makers shared a title poster on social media recently, in which Mohanlal can be seen with thick beard. The black-and-white poster was captioned, ‘he has no boundaries’. Trisha will be seen playing the role of lead lady. After Jude, Ram will be Trisha’s second Malayalam film. It is being reported that Trisha will be seen playing the role of Mohanlal’s wife in the film.

Check trailer here:

Credits :YouTube

Read More