Mohanlal turns 62: Kalyani Priyadarshan pens a sweet note; Mammootty, Manju Warrier & others wish

Mohanlal is one of the biggest stars of the South, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Telugu. Today, the superstar is celebrating his birthday and social media is abuzz with special wishes from fans and celebs. Fondly known as Lalettan and Complete actor, by fans and friends for acting in above 300 blockbuster films.

The actor is also trending on Twitter with 10 million views. With hashtags like #HappyBirthdayLalettan, and #HappyBirthdayMohanlal, The Complete Actor is currently trending on Twitter as fans are sending their birthday wishes to Mohanlal. On this special occasion, several celebrities from Mollywood and other film industries have taken to their respective social media to wish the actor on his birthday.

Mammootty, the best friend of Mohanlal, wished the actor a stunning pic and also penned a heartfelt birthday note on the special occasion. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest Lal” Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Suresh Gopi, and many others conveyed their wishes to Mohanlal. Take a look here.

Mohanlal also treated his fans with perfect perfect birthday gift as his thriller film 12th Man was released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar at midnight. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is receiving great response from the audiences.

