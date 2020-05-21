Mohanlal's Birthday: Rejecting Priyanka Chopra starrer to being boxing champion; Megastar's lesser known facts

While we see a lot of love coming in for Mohanlal from every corner of the country, here are some of the interesting facts about the actor’s life that every fan needs to know.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turns 60 today, May 21 and fans have been showering him with wonderful wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with photos, posters, creatives and hashtag #HappyBirthdayMohanlal as fans pour in heartfelt birthday wishes for the megastar on his special day. Well, the Lucifer actor has earned a massive fan following over the years. His glittering screen career began way back in 1978 when he did his first film 'Thiranottam' and since then there has been no looking back. By now he has acted in over 340 films and has a lot of films to release this and next year as well.

Mohanlal fans are super excited and have made it sure to make their favourite actor's birthday special amid lockdown. While we see a lot of love coming in for Mohanlal from every corner of the country, here are some of the interesting facts about the actor’s life that every fan needs to know.

1. Known as ‘The Complete Actor’, Mohanlal is a state-level boxing champion and has earned the recognition in the year 1977-78. He owns a black belt that he was honoured at the Korean martial art Taekwondo. Besides being an actor and boxing champ, the actor also loves cooking at home in his free time.

2. Mohanlal and Priyadarshan were enemies back then during their college days as they were followers of two different political parties. Now, they are best friends and working together for their upcoming film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is currently held up on account of the lockdown.

Also Read: Mohanlal's wife Suchitra recalls visiting doctor alone during her pregnancy & reveals about his cooking skills

3. Did you know 'Laletten' had rejected to play a key role in ’s Saat Khoon Maaf? According to media reports, he opted out of the Vishal Bharadwaj movie only to focus on his Malayalam projects. Later, Mohanlal clarified that he had no idea why the makers of the film replaced him last minute without even informing about the same. Annu Kapoor played the key role in the film.

4. The ‘Complete Actor’ has already made his Bollywood debut with the Ram Gopal Varma helmed Company. The film released in 2002

5. According to media reports, the actor owns his own space in the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa and considers Dubai as his ‘home away from home.’

Here's wishing the 'Complete Actor' a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×