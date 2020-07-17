Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya to be the assistant director on his directorial debut Barroz?

  1. Home
There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that, Vismaya has expressed her desire to work as an assistant director on Barroz. The film was announced by the southern megastar Mohanlal some time back.
The latest news reports about Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut Barroz states that the film could have the Lucifer actor's daughter Vismaya as an assistant director. There is no official update whether or not Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya will be working as an assistant director on her father's debut film as a director. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that, Vismaya has expressed her desire to work as an assistant director on Barroz. The film was announced by the southern megastar Mohanlal some time back. Barroz was supposed to go on floors early this year.

But, due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the makers have decided, to postpone the film's shoot. On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen as the lead in the upcoming sequel of Drishyam. The film which is reportedly titled, Drishyam 2 will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The south director and the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal are known to be a winning combination. The duo has previously delivered a blockbuster in Drishyam which proved to be a super hit film. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Drishyam 2.

The southern superstar Mohanlal will also reportedly play the lead in the highly anticipated drama called Ram. This film is also helmed by director Jeethu Joseph. The directorial debut of Lucifer star Mohanlal is reportedly based on maritime history of countries like India, Africa, Spain and Portugal. The actor still has to make an official announcement about the film's backdrop.

