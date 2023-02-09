Mohanlal’s Drishyam film series to get remade in English and other foreign languages; Read details

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph , the celebrated actor-director duo of the Malayalam film industry joined hands for the most-remade film in history. Drishyam , the first installment in the series was remade into almost all major languages in India and some of the major foreign languages including Chinese. The second installment, Drishyam 2, was recently remade in Telugu and Hindi languages and the Bollywood version starring Ajay Devgn emerged as a massive financial success. Interestingly, the film series is now getting remade into English and other foreign languages as well.

As per the latest reports, the foreign language (including English) remake rights of the Drishyam series are bagged by the prestigious banner Panorama Studios. The production banner also confirmed that they are in talks to produce the Drishyam 2 remake in Korean, Japanese, and English languages. "After the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (in Hindi), Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights of the Malayalam language films Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in all foreign languages including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala, and Indonesian. Adding to the multiple language rights for the film, we have also acquired the rights of the Chinese language remake of Drishyam 2. We are now in negotiations to produce the film in Korea, Japan, and Hollywood industries," reads the official statement of Panorama Studios.

Drishyam series to get a third installment?

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's celebrated film franchise is now set to get a third installment. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that he is indeed thinking about the possibilities of a third installment, but nothing has been finalised so far. The director also revealed that he has an idea about the climax of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which will be the final part of the franchise. However, the filmmaker is not able to develop a solid storyline so far as he is busy with his other professional commitments. According to Jeethu, the Drishyam 3 Malayalam version is still in the budding stage and has no chance to start rolling anytime soon. However, he added that the project is definitely on cards, and will happen at the right time.