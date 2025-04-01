Mohanlal’s Empuraan undergoes 24 major cuts ahead of re-edited version hitting screens
Amid ongoing debate, L2: Empuraan has undergone significant changes before its final re-edited version is released in theaters. Read on for more details.
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan has been in the spotlight since its release on March 27. The Malayalam actioner has garnered attention from all corners. However, there has been some debate over the movie's content, prompting the makers to make significant changes to its screenplay.
According to On Manorama, the Mohanlal starrer has undergone 24 cuts after being re-censored by the CBFC. Notably, the villain's name has been changed from Balraj Bajrangi to Baldev. Additionally, references to the NIA have been muted, and the name of Central Minister Suresh Gopi has been removed from the thank-you slide.
In addition to the aforementioned changes, references to religious symbols in one scene have been removed, along with a depiction of violence against a woman.
Several dialogues between the antagonist and the hero have also been edited or removed in response to objections raised.
The movie landed in controversy after a right-wing publication claimed that it went against their political agendas, which hurt their sentiments.
Despite the controversies, Empuraan has continued to perform well at the box office. Not only has it been doing exceptionally well domestically, but it has also garnered attention internationally, raking in crores within days of its release.
Social media is flooded with praise from fans who have particularly enjoyed certain scenes from the film. Packed theaters in Kerala and other states further highlight the movie’s widespread popularity.
Meanwhile, Empuraan is set to receive a third installment in the Lucifer franchise, titled L3: The Beginning. The film is already in the making and will pick up from the cliffhanger left by the second part.
