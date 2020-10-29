  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mohanlal's film with director Unnikrishnan to feature Shraddha Srinath as an IAS officer?

The news reports state that actress Shraddha Srinath will feature in the role of an IAS officer in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer which will be helmed by Unnikrishnan.
11818 reads Mumbai
Mohanlal's film with director Unnikrishnan to feature Shraddha SrinathMohanlal's film with director Unnikrishnan to feature Shraddha Srinath as an IAS officer?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news reports about the southern diva Shraddha Srinath state that the actress will feature in an upcoming film with Mohanlal in the lead. The news reports state that the gorgeous actress will feature in the role of an IAS officer in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer. The news reports further go on to add that the much awaited Mohanlal starrer is helmed by well known filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The media reports also add that the filmmaker earlier on had announced on his social media handle that he will be collaborating with the Malayalam megastar.

The news reports also state that the director revealed that the script is done by Udayakrishna. The filmmaker B Unnikrishnan also reportedly shared a picture alongside the Ittymaani: Made in China actor and the script writer Udayakrishna. The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will feature in some interesting films in the coming days. The actor is essaying the lead in the upcoming period drama called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

This film is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. Actors Manju Warrier and National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in this film in key roles. The news reports state that Mohanlal will essay the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The southern actor has kick started the shoot of Drishyam 2, with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for this film.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal to play the lead in filmmaker B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :india today

You may like these
Manju Warrier feels proud of her next film 9MM; Mohanlal sends wishes to the team as he unveils title poster
Drishyam 2: PHOTOS of George Kutty & family from their outing will make you crave the film even more
Drishyam 2: Meena shares a PHOTO alongside Mohanlal from the sets of Jeethu Joseph directorial
Mohanlal is a delight to look at with his infectious smile in his latest PHOTO; See post
Mohanlal congratulates the winners of Kerala State Film Awards: Wishing you all many more accolades
Mohanlal to play the lead in filmmaker B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement