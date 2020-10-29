Mohanlal's film with director Unnikrishnan to feature Shraddha Srinath as an IAS officer?

The news reports state that actress Shraddha Srinath will feature in the role of an IAS officer in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer which will be helmed by Unnikrishnan.

The latest news reports about the southern diva Shraddha Srinath state that the actress will feature in an upcoming film with Mohanlal in the lead. The news reports state that the gorgeous actress will feature in the role of an IAS officer in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer. The news reports further go on to add that the much awaited Mohanlal starrer is helmed by well known filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The media reports also add that the filmmaker earlier on had announced on his social media handle that he will be collaborating with the Malayalam megastar.

The news reports also state that the director revealed that the script is done by Udayakrishna. The filmmaker B Unnikrishnan also reportedly shared a picture alongside the Ittymaani: Made in China actor and the script writer Udayakrishna. The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will feature in some interesting films in the coming days. The actor is essaying the lead in the upcoming period drama called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

This film is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. Actors Manju Warrier and National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in this film in key roles. The news reports state that Mohanlal will essay the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The southern actor has kick started the shoot of Drishyam 2, with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for this film.

