Mohanlal's film with Jackie Chan titled Nair San to begin shoot soon? Find Out

South megastar Mohanlal is expected to kick start the shoot for his film with Jackie Chan. The film is titled Nair-San. The Malayalam director Alberrt Antoni. The fans are thrilled to hear about the film starring Mohanlal, which is happening in association with Jackie Chan. The film Nair-San is based in the pre-independence era. The south drama revolves around the life of Indian freedom fighter named Ayyappan Pillai Madhavan Nair who is also called Nair San to the Japanese people. The Lucifer actor Mohanlal is playing the lead character in the film.

The fans and film audience are very excited about this south flick. As per the latest reports on the film Nair-San the Mohanlal starrer is currently in its planning stage. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year. The fans and followers of the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal are eagerly waiting to hear an update about the film in which he will share screen space with the legendary Jackie Chan. The south superstar Mohanlal is currently busy with the film called Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. This film is helmed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan. The fans and audience members have a lot of expectations from this film.

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is essaying a key role in the film. Recently, the makers of the film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham unveiled the first look poster of the southern beauty Keerthy Suresh. The fans could not stop gushing about the diva's first look from the Mohanlal starrer on the social media platforms.

