Mohanlal’s former co-star and actress Meera Vasudevan announces 3rd divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam

Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan revealed on social media that her marriage to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam has officially ended in divorce. The couple had earlier entered wedlock in 2024.

Tagging her manager, Meera Vasudevan wrote on her social media handle, “l, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life....”

While the actress has stated that she has been divorced since August this year, her ex-husband has yet to comment on the matter, raising questions about whether the legal procedures have been completed.

For those unaware, the couple got married on May 24, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. This marked the actress's third divorce over the years.

Meera was first married in 2005 to Vishal Agarwal, the son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar. The couple remained together for five years before ending their marriage in 2010.

Later, in 2012, Meera married John Kokken, known for his roles in several South Indian films, including playing Vembuli in Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai, and appearing in KGF: Chapter 2, Thunivu, Captain Miller, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and more.

The couple ended their marriage in 2016 and share a son. John later married actress-model Pooja Ramachandran in 2019, and they welcomed a son in 2023.

Who is Meera Vasudevan

Meera Vasudevan is an Indian actress widely recognized for her work in Malayalam cinema and television. She made her film debut with the Telugu movie Golmaal. In the same year, she also played pivotal roles in the Hindi film, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, and the Tamil film, Unnai Saranadainthen.

In 2005, she made her Malayalam debut alongside Mohanlal in the highly acclaimed Thanmathra, directed by Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) helmer Blessy.

Over the years, Meera has carved a niche for herself through a variety of roles in both films and Malayalam television. She was last seen in the film United Kingdom of Kerala.

She is also widely known for her appearance in the popular soap opera Kudumbavilakku, an adaptation of the Bengali series Sreemoyee, similar to Rupali Ganguly's Anupamаа.

