Mohanlal's intense boxing PHOTO goes viral; prepping for sports movie with Priyadarshan

Mohanlal is one the biggest and popular actors in the Malayalam industry. Often referred to as Superstar, he enjoys a massive fan base all over the South. He is also an active social media user, who shares regular updates about his life. In the latest, Mohanlal has taken internet by fire with his latest box photo. Mohanlal actor never leaves a moment to leave us speechless with his fitness game. The actor makes sure to take some time out of his busy life to stay fit and healthy. Even at 60, he can workout like a boss and set out majore goals.

Mohanlal's boxing photo is currently trending on social media platforms. In the photo, he can be seen looking intense with gloves and a killer look in his eyes. Take a look at the photo here:

Latest Pic Of Actor @Mohanlal Practising Boxing For His Upcoming Sports Movie.#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/idXCF2v7vN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 27, 2021

According to the reports, the Marakkar actor is preparing for the Priyadarshan project, in which he plays a boxing champion. However, an official announcement regarding this movie is yet to be made.

On the work front, Mohanlal is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan. He is currently shooting for a movie titled Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. He has also teamed up yet again with Jeethu Joseph after Drishyam 2 for a movie titled 12th Man.