Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran spills beans on the plot and shooting schedules

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor made a fantastic directorial debut in 2019, with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. The political action thriller, which marked the first onscreen collaboration of the actor-director duo, emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj Sukumaran is now set to direct the sequel to Lucifer, which has been titled L2: Empuraan, by the second half of 2023. In a recent interaction with the media representatives, the filmmaker spilled beans on the sequel's plot, and his shooting plans. L2: Empuraan is both a prequel and a sequel to Lucifer

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that L2: Empuraan is going to be both a prequel and a sequel to Lucifer. According to the actor-director, the Mohanlal starrer will narrate the story that happened both before and after the incidents narrated in his 2019-released film. The movie is expected to narrate the journey of Stephen Nedumpilly and how he became Khureshi Ab'Ram, the leader of an international crime organization. In that case, L2: Empuraan might feature all the major faces from the original star cast of Lucifer, including Vivek Oberoi, Sachin Khedekar, Manju Warrier, Sai Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Baiju Santhosh, and others. As per the reports, the much-awaited project will also feature some of the most sought-after talents in South cinema and Bollywood, as new additions to the star cast.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's shooting plans for L2: Empuraan In the media interaction, Prithviraj Sukumaran also revealed that the pre-production works of the Mohanlal starrer are proceeding in full swing. Interestingly, the filmmaker's assistants are now busy with the location recce at three different locations. "Depending on the locations we finalise, we will plan the shooting schedules and decide the timelines. It is because we can shoot in foreign locations only for a specific time period, depending on the weather conditions," revealed the director. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also planning to visit the finalised locations for L2: Empuraan once the recce is finished. However, the actor-filmmaker wants to kickstart the Kerala schedule of his ambitious project by the mid-2023 and is planning to finish it before he moves to foreign locations with the cast and crew for shooting.

