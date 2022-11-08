Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy drop major updates; See POSTS

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor-director duo are set to reunite for the sequel of their blockbuster outing Lucifer. The highly anticipated project, which has been titled L2 Empuraan, which was originally expected to go on floors in 2020, was put on the back burner for a long time due to the pandemic. However, the Lucifer sequel is now set to go on floors soon, and the pre-production works of the project are going on in full swing. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy drop L2 Empuraan updates

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy recently took to their official social media handles and shared an exciting update on the film. The writer-filmmaker duo confirmed that the pre-production and scene division of Mohanlal’s next is nearing its final stage. Prithviraj shared an important page of the much-awaited project’s script, which depicts the L2 Empuraan title card. “L2E - E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N,” the actor-filmmaker captioned his post. Writer Murali Gopy, on the other, shared a monochrome still from Lucifer on his Facebook page and wrote: “Manifest Mode. L2E - E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N” Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy’s posts here: