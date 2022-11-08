Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy drop major updates; See POSTS
Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan is set to start rolling by mid-2023. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy dropped a major update on the project, on social media.
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor-director duo are set to reunite for the sequel of their blockbuster outing Lucifer. The highly anticipated project, which has been titled L2 Empuraan, which was originally expected to go on floors in 2020, was put on the back burner for a long time due to the pandemic. However, the Lucifer sequel is now set to go on floors soon, and the pre-production works of the project are going on in full swing.
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy drop L2 Empuraan updates
Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy recently took to their official social media handles and shared an exciting update on the film. The writer-filmmaker duo confirmed that the pre-production and scene division of Mohanlal’s next is nearing its final stage. Prithviraj shared an important page of the much-awaited project’s script, which depicts the L2 Empuraan title card. “L2E - E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N,” the actor-filmmaker captioned his post. Writer Murali Gopy, on the other, shared a monochrome still from Lucifer on his Facebook page and wrote: “Manifest Mode. L2E - E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N”
Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy’s posts here:
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's third collaboration
L2 Empuraan marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The superstar and actor-filmmaker joined hands for the first time in their careers for Lucifer, which remains the all-time highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry. The 2019-released project, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been planned as a trilogy. During the lockdown, the actor-director duo joined hands once again for the OTT hit Bro Daddy, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.
About L2 Empuraan
The Lucifer sequel, which is being made on a mega budget, will go on floors by mid-2023. As per the latest updates, director Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy finalising the locations of the film, which will be majorly shot in foreign locations. Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram and Zayed Masood respectively in Lucifer, will reprise their characters in the sequel. Along with the duo, the original star cast including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, and others will reprise their roles in the film. Some leading faces of South and Bollywood film industries are also expected to join the star cast.
