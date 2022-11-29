Mohanlal’s L353: Director Vivek Thomas spills beans on the project; Confirms it is a tribute to the superstar

Mohanlal is currently on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. The complete actor took to his official social media handles and announced his next outing with young filmmaker Vivek Thomas, a couple of months back. The project, which has been tentatively titled L 353, was also supposed to mark the production debut of politician Shibu Baby John. However, L 353 is currently put on hold, and Mohanlal is teaming up with Shibu Babu John for the upcoming Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

But, it is confirmed that the Vivek Thomas directorial is not shelved. The filmmaker, who is best known for his acclaimed film Athiran which featured Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, put an end to the speculations about L 353, in a recent interaction with the media. According to Vivek Thomas, the untitled film has been put on the back burner, until Mohanlal wraps up his other professional commitments.