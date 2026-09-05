Mohanlal’s L367 titled Operation Ganga: Vishnu Mohan directorial marks Arjun Rampal’s Malayalam debut

Mohanlal is next set to hit the big screens with the movie Athimanoharam, slated to release on December 24, 2026. After wrapping up the shoot for the Tharun Moorthy directorial, the actor has officially begun work on his next, Operation Ganga, which also marks Arjun Rampal’s Malayalam debut.

Mohanlal starrer L367 is officially titled Operation Ganga

In an official update shared online, Mohanlal unveiled the title of L367 as Operation Ganga. Vishnu Mohan will helm the upcoming action drama, with Arjun Rampal making his debut in Malayalam cinema.

Here’s the post:

Apart from Lalettan and Rampal, the movie will feature Bhagyashri Borse , Adil Hussain, and R. Parthiban in key roles. While Dhurandhar fame Shashwat Sachdev will compose the musical tracks and score, the action sequences will be choreographed by South Korean stunt director Oh Se-yeong, who previously worked on Kill and Dhurandhar.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next hit the big screens with Athimanoharam. Co-starring Meera Jasmine, the Tharun Moorthy directorial is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. Written by Ratheesh Ravi, the movie also features Mukesh, Jagadish, Manoj K. Jayan, and others in key roles. The team recently announced the film’s wrap-up online.

Apart from the upcoming release, the actor will also appear in a cameo role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.

Looking ahead, the superstar has announced seven projects in his lineup, including Operation Ganga. Apart from the Vishnu Mohan directorial, he will work on director Priyadarshan’s 100th film. Touted as an emotional musical drama, the film marks a full-circle milestone, as Mohanlal also headlined Priyadarshan’s 1984 debut feature, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi.

Director Dileesh Pothan has also confirmed his film with the superstar, titled Nedumkandam Miracle. While details about the project have not been revealed, the movie is expected to explore the fantasy genre.

Recently, the actor also announced projects with director Jude Anthany Joseph and Varane Aavashyamund fame Anoop Sathyan. While details about Jude Anthany Joseph’s film are yet to be revealed, Anoop Sathyan’s project is expected to be a quirky action-comedy thriller.

Additionally, after Hridayapoorvam, the actor will join hands with veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and reunite with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph.

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