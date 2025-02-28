Mohanlal's Lucifer returns to theaters once more in Dubai ahead of sequel L2: Empuraan's release: 'Blood, brotherhood, betrayal'

All eyes are on Mohanlal’s upcoming release L2: Empuraan, which will mark his return on the celluloid in the intriguing role of Stephen Nedumpally, a.k.a Khureshi-Abraam. Amid the heightened excitement amongst fans to catch this anticipated sequel of the 2019 release, its superbly successful predecessor Lucifer is now all ready for a re-release.

Well, taking to Instagram, Aashirvad Cinemas in a collaborative post with Phars Film dropped the official announcement for the re-release of Lucifer in Dubai. The movie will be returning to the theaters once more on March 20, 2025, just 7 days before its sequel hits the big screen.

Check out the post here:

The caption to the post read, “The devil is in the details.#Lucifer in cinemas from 20 Mar!!”

Well, speaking about the enormous success of Lucifer, it broke several records ever set by Malayalam films and is the first one of its kind to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. At present, the film reigns as the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film.

It was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, marking his debut as a filmmaker. The sequel too is handled by the actor, with the story, in both times, written by Murali Gopy.

Coming to Lucifer’s upcoming sequel in L2: Empuraan, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2025. Most of the star cast reprise their roles from the first installment and this time, the movie is touted to showcase an edge higher when it comes to the screenplay, plot and endless action sequences.

Advertisement

Recently, in a video shared by the makers, the director of the movie and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran spilled beans on what fans can expect from the second part, adding how it will strive to answer many unanswered questions that arose from Lucifer and especially his own character of Zayed Masood.

He said, “In Lucifer, we saw an infamous nexus that controls the global gold and diamond trade, the Kureshi-Ab'ram nexus. You have met Zayed Masood only as a mercenary commando leading the hit force of this Kureshi-Ab'ram nexus. However, like all characters written by Murali Gopy, even Zayed has a past, his story, and a world that was his own. What the past is, and how Kureshi-Ab'ram stepped into his world is something you will see very briefly in Empuraan."