Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham & Suriya's Jai Bhim nominated for Best Feature Film at Oscars

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has officially made it to the Oscars 2021 list. The film has been nominated for the Global Community Oscar Awards 2021. The prestigious award honors celebrities who have made a significant contribution toward strengthening human communities and/or have made a significant impact on the international platform.

The historical drama tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast.

Suriya's blockbuster film Jai Bhim, which is based on real life, has been nominated for the Best Feature Film list in Oscar 2021.

Jai Bhim tells the story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. Rajakannu passed away in 1993 due to police brutality during the case.

