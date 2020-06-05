Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not release anytime soon reveals producer Antony Perumbavoor

The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham producer also adds that the team is not looking to release the Priyadarshan directorial immediately after the theatres re-open.

The highly anticipated film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will reportedly not hit the big screen anytime soon as per the film's producer Antony Perumbavoor. The Mohanlal starrer is backed by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirwad Cinemas. The producer reportedly revealed that he got a call from the film's lead actor Mohanlal. Antony Perumbavoor further adds that Mohanlal requested him to pray so that the world gets back on its feet and people can resume their daily lives like before. The south producer further states that the phone call with the Drishyam actor got him a lot of relief and said that he can now sleep in peace.

The producer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham reportedly said that he had made contracts with almost 60 countries for the release of the film. The producer admitted that the film has to release simultaneously in the countries it has entered the contracts with. The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham producer also adds that the team is not looking to release the Priyadarshan directorial immediately after the theatres re-open. The producer reportedly said that the team will make sure that the release of the film happens in accordance to the terms in the contracts.

The southern period drama, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Mohanlal as the naval chief named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The lead actor will be battling the Portugese in an intense and thrilling film. The southern drama also features Mahanati actress Keethy Suresh and Asuran actress Manju Warrier.

