Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away at 90, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan express condolences

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passed away on December 30, 2025. The veteran actor’s mother was 90 years old and breathed her last at her residence in Elamakkara, Ernakulam.

According to reports, Santhakumari had been suffering from neurological disorders for quite some time. A native of Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district, Mohanlal’s mother had relocated to Thiruvananthapuram during their early years due to her late husband Viswanathan Nair’s job. He was a former bureaucrat who served as the Law Secretary to the Kerala government.

Despite her son’s immense success in Indian cinema over the years, Santhakumari resided at the family home in Thiruvananthapuram for a long period. However, a few years ago, she suffered a stroke, following which she was shifted to Ernakulam.

Apparently, the actor was filming when he received the news of his mother’s demise. Soon, Mammootty also arrived at her residence to offer his final respects.

As per The Hindu, Santhakumari’s death was confirmed by doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment. In earlier interviews, Mohanlal has often highlighted his mother’s support in shaping the person he is today.

With the actor's mother passing away, veteran stars like Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan expressed their condolences. Both the stars took to their official social media handle to pen their touching words and lend support to Mohanlal in his time of need.

According to a report by OnManorama, her funeral and final rites are scheduled to be held on December 31, 2025.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal recently appeared in the lead role of the Telugu–Malayalam bilingual film Vrusshabha. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the fantasy action drama tells the story of a businessman who begins experiencing visions of his past life as a king, battling a rival who turns out to be his son in the present day.

The film was released on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. However, it received an underwhelming response from critics.

Additionally, Lalettan was seen in an extended cameo in Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar. The film is continuing its successful run in theaters and concludes with a hint at a sequel.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal’s next release will be the much-awaited Drishyam 3. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film will be the third installment in the franchise. Speculation suggests that it will be released in the summer of 2026.

Moreover, Mohanlal will soon begin work on his cop comedy-action film, tentatively titled L365, directed by Tharun Moorthy.

