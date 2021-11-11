Mohanlal's much awaited magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham finally gets a release date in December

After a long postponment, Mohanlal’s most awaited magnum opus titled Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’s makers have finally announced the release date. The Priyadarshan directorial is set to release in theatres on December 2, 2021. A new poster of Mohanlal has been released to announce this big news and the film is already trending on Twitter.

There were strong rumours that Markar has opted for an OTT release but looks like that is not the case. Kerala Minister for Films Saji Cherian said that the OTT aspect was thought of when the movie halls were closed and the government is of the firm view that films should first be released in theatres and he expects the same with 'Marakkar'.

Recently, Thala Ajith surprised Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on the sets of their upcoming historical war epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The megastar will play the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Kunjali Marakkar was a title given to the best performing naval chieftains during the rule of Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar also has Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Ashok Selvan among others.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is made at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crore and the makers have promised that it will be a visual treat. With the announcement of Markar being released in theatres, fans are beyond elated to witness the action flick on big screen.