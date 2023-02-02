Mohanlal’s Ram plot leaked; Twitterati find it similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is set to reunite with the Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph once again, for the upcoming film Ram. The movie, which is said to be a spy thriller, is currently nearing the final stages of its filming. As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing a RAW field officer named Ram Mohan IPS in the much-awaited film, which is getting released in two parts. The plot of Ram is reportedly leaked on the internet, and the Twitterati is finding it very similar to Shah Rukh Khan 's latest film Pathaan .

A Twitter used recently shared the leaked synopsis of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's spy thriller film Ram, which reads: "The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization. Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared. The military needs his mental and physical abilities to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation." But, the credibility of the leaked synopsis is not revealed yet.

However, Twitterati has found the plot very similar to Shah Rukh Khan's recently released blockbuster Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. For the unversed, King Khan played a RAW field officer who went into exile in the film and focuses on how he saves the nation from the Outfit X leader Jim, played by John Abraham.

The Mohanlal fans defend Ram

However, the Mohanlal fans are now defending their idol's dream project, by pointing out how most of the famous spy thrillers in world cinema have very similar plot lines. "All spy films are about agents going rogues. There is nothing new in them but for the presentation which makes all the difference," wrote a user. "For people saying it's the plot of Pathaan, literally every Mission impossible movie has a similar plot - it doesn't really matter as long as the execution is different and good," opined another film fanatic. However, the makers of Ram have not reacted to these allegations, yet.