Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal starrer Hridayam gets a release date; To be out on January 21

Pranav Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film, Hridayam has finally locked on a release date. The romantic drama will release in theatres on January 21, 2022. Pranav Mohanlal is the son of south superstar Mohanlal. Sharing the news on Twitter, Mohanlal wrote , “I am delighted to announce that ‘Hridayam’ will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through @MerrylandCine in India and @PharsFilm overseas. Directed by #VineethSreenivasan Produced by @visakhsub #Hridayam #worldwidetheatricalrelease.”

Hridayam has been penned and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as leads. Visakh Subramaniam from Merryland Cinemas has bankrolled the project, background score for which has been given by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Viswajith Odukkathil has taken care of the cinematography and editing has been done by Ranjan Abraham.

Check out the post below:

The storyline for the Hridyam is inspired from memories from directed Vineeth Sreenivasan with his wife from their college days and beyond. As a matter of fact, the film was even rolled in KCG College of Technology in Chennai, the same college where the couple studied.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will be seen next in B. Unnikrishnan’s action venture, Aaraattu. The film also features Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty. Aaraattu will release in theatres on February 10, 2022.