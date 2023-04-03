Mohanlal's special chicken curry with coconut is a treat for non-veg lovers; Here's how you can make it

Mohanlal is one of the superstars of South cinema. Apart from being the greatest actor, he is an outstanding cook and often dons a chef's hat to make delicious recipes. From exotic charred coconut-infused chicken roast to sea bass roast, Mohanlal has invented numerous delectable dishes, which is surely divine and will leave you drooling. Today, let's take a look at Mohanlal's special chicken recipe and it's a treat for non-vegetarian lovers.

To make Mohanlal's special chicken dish, here are the ingredients needed- Shallots, green chillies, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, dried chillies, garam masala, turmeric powder, salt, and roasted coconut.

Next up, to cook the dish, take a pan, put some oil and heat it well. Add mustard seeds, fennel seeds, dried chillies, green chillies, garlic, turmeric powder, salt, and garam masala, and mix well. Next, add a crushed and roasted coconut. Take the chicken pieces and add them to the pan. Stir properly till the masala gets coated with the chicken. Cover the dish with a lid for a few minutes, till it gets cooked. After 10 mins, check if the chicken is cooked and add curry leaves. Well, the special curry is ready, it can be served with rice or roti as well. The chicken recipe is super delicious and easy to try as well.

Watch Mohanlal's special chicken curry recipe here:

Professional front

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor teamed up again with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a new film titled Ram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Ram. He will once again reunite with the same director very soon for the third installment of the popular franchise, Drishyam. He is also reuniting with Prithviraj Sukumaran for L2: Empuraan, the sequel of their 2019-released film Lucifer, in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sreenivasan slams Mohanlal for rejecting Prem Nazir's movie; Says 'will write on his hypocrisy before I die'