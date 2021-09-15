Mohanlal's UNBELIEVABLE transformation & latest workout video can give young actors a run for their money

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as we all know has always been very passionate about fitness. He leaves no stone unturned to maintain his body fit and healthy. The Lucifer actor yet again leaves us stunned with his workout video from the gym. The 70-year-old actor can be seen enjoying leg workout with great enthusiasm.

Clearly, he can give any young actor a run for their money. From lifting weights, battling ropes to bench press, you name it and he has tried all forms of workouts. His passion for fitness and eating right has always inspired millions of fans. Even at 70, Mohanlal can workout like a boss and effortlessly. Click on the link to check out Mohanlal's latest workout video.

On the work front, last seen in Drishyam 2, Mohanlal is working on his upcoming directorial project, Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

He is also looking forward to the grand release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan.