Mohanlal's upcoming film Drishyam 2 will take the thriller's plot forward by seven years?

Mohanlal announced the highly anticipated film Drishyam 2 on the eve of his birthday. The actor who played the lead in the original Drishyam film also unveiled its first-ever motion poster.

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced the highly anticipated film Drishyam 2 on the eve of his birthday. The actor who played the lead in the original Drishyam film also unveiled its first-ever motion poster. The upcoming film Drishyam 2 will be helmed director Jeethu Joseph just like the previous film. Drishyam was a blockbuster film, and garnered a thundering response from fans and film audiences. The box office results of the Jeethu Joseph directorial were magnificent. The film was also remade in Bollywood with in the lead. Now, the latest news reports suggest that Drishyam 2 will take the mystery drama's plot forward by seven years.

Now, the fans and followers of Mohanlal are eagerly looking forward to the much-awaited sequel to the original film Drishyam. The newly unveiled motion poster of the Drishyam 2 looks very promising. The fans are very intrigued by the thrilling nature of the upcoming mystery drama. The director and Mohanlal are also working on another project called Ram. The cast and crew of this film had to stop all work on the film after the lockdown was imposed in the country after the global outbreak of Coronavirus. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the south director Jeethu Joseph had dropped the southern drama titled Ram. News reports surfaced questioning whether the director has shelved the Mohanlal starrer, owing to the delay caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Check out the first motion poster of Drishyam 2:

The Drishyam director took to his Facebook account to clear the air about the rumours circling around the film Ram. In his Facebook post the director mentions that the team of Ram has almost completed 60 percent of the filming work, then why would they just abruptly drop the film.

