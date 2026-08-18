Mohanlal’s Upcoming Films: Actor confirms 7 different projects with several directors starting with L367

Mohanlal is currently working on his upcoming film Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy, marking their second collaboration. Ahead of the film’s release, the superstar has confirmed seven upcoming projects, starting with the tentatively titled L367.

Mohanlal confirms 7 future projects with multiple directors

In a social media post, Mohanlal confirmed seven films in his current lineup. The actor wrote, “Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers. Here’s a glimpse of my seven upcoming projects with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph.”

Here’s the post:

The superstar had earlier announced his project with director Vishnu Mohan , tentatively titled L367. While more details about the film have not been revealed, the project is expected to be an intense thriller.

Director Priyadarshan ’s 100th film has also been confirmed with Mohanlal, marking another reunion between the two. Touted as an emotional musical drama, the film marks a full-circle milestone, as Mohanlal also headlined Priyadarshan’s 1984 debut feature, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi.

Also, director Dileesh Pothan has confirmed his film with the superstar, titled Nedumkandam Miracle . While details about the project have not been revealed, the movie is expected to explore the fantasy genre.

Recently, Mohanlal also announced projects with director Jude Anthany Joseph and Varane Aavashyamund fame Anoop Sathyan. While details about Jude Anthany Joseph’s film are yet to be revealed, Anoop Sathyan’s project is expected to be a quirky action-comedy thriller.

Additionally, after Hridayapoorvam , the actor will join hands with veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and reunite with director Jeethu Joseph. While Mohanlal is expected to collaborate with the Drishyam filmmaker once again, fans are wondering whether the project will be the long-delayed Ram or a new film.

Mohanlal’s next release

Mohanlal will next hit the big screens with Athimanoharam . Co-starring Meera Jasmine, the Tharun Moorthy directorial is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. Written by Ratheesh Ravi, the movie also features Mukesh, Jagadish, Manoj K. Jayan, and others in key roles.

Apart from the upcoming release, the actor will also appear in cameo roles in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: Part 1 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 .

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