Mohanlal's wife Suchitra recalls visiting doctor alone during her pregnancy & reveals about his cooking skills

During a recent interview, Suchitra recalled the initial months spent with Mohanlal after their marriage. She also revealed that Mohanlal loves cooking and is treating with best dishes amid lockdown.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra are one of the most adorable couples in the Malayalam film industry. The stunning couple tied the knot on April 28, 1988, and has been setting relationship goals ever since. Mohanlal is one of the actors who knows to keep his professional and personal life balanced. While the Lucifer star is always in the limelight for his films, Suchitra keeps herself away from the media glare. During a recent interview, Suchitra recalled the initial months with Mohanlal after their marriage.

In an interview with Manorama Online, the star wife shared, "When I was pregnant I often visited the doctor alone. I noticed that most women were accompanied by their husbands. One day, I asked him to come with me to the doctor and he did. But, when we went to the hospital the doctor wasn’t there that day. Meanwhile, he always found time to visit our kids at their hostel."

The Malayalam superstar is not only good at singing, dancing and martial arts but also at cooking. Yes, during his free time, the actor loves to watch cooking videos on YouTube and that's not all, he even cooks for his family. During the same interview, Suchitra revealed that how kids are happy to see their father home and all this could be possible due to lockdown. Our kids too are happy to have their father at home. Mohanlal is the same person inside the house as well. He hasn’t changed a bit; a simple human being who never complains,” reveals Suchitra.

On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen next in 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham'. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to this.

