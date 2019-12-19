Mollywood actor Tini Tom slammed for ‘triggering violence’ against PM Narendra Modi

Actor Tini Tom took to Facebook and apologised for his recent post, which triggered a massive outage on social media.

At a time when the whole nation is witnessing huge protests against the amendment of Citizenship Act, Malayalam actor Tini Tom was in soup after he posted a controversial image on his Facebook page. Several people accused him of triggering violence against the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi through the post. The actor posted an image, that had a story of a Prime Minister from 1672, who got killed by an angry mob. After the post sparked controversy, he deleted the post and explained that his intention was not to cause any violence.

Last week, the Parliament cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The Bill became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. There have been protests by students and opposition parties across the country after the bill was amended. Videos of the protests have been making rounds on social media. Leaders from 13 opposition parties met the President and urged him to advise the government to immediately withdraw the citizenship law.

Coming back to Tini Tom, after taking down his post, the actor posted a video on Facebook, saying "I never thought that the post would create such a huge controversy. I would like to apologize for my earlier post which was misunderstood by people using social media. I never had any intention to trigger any sort of violence. My intention was to question the unfortunate incidents happening across the country in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act. I am not the kind of a person who encourages any kind of violence against the Prime Minister or any political organizations."

Credits :Facebook

Read More