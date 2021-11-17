Mollywood Buzzing: Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam teaser OUT; Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas' Vaashi goes on floors

The trailer of Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana is finally out and it will take you back to your eventful college days. The trailer starts with Kalyani and Pranav's romantic scene as they talk about each other's past relationships. The trailer looks every bit exciting and has set high expectations already.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's question to Pranav Mohanlal about his romantic life in the past takes him back to the days when he was in love with Darshana. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the romance-suspense will release in cinemas in January 2022. Hridayam has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas.

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas starrer Vaashi goes on floors. Sharing this news on Instagram, Tovino wrote, "Kicking off Vaashi with high spirits and hopes...Super pumped to join..."

Vaashi is being bankrolled by Keerthy Suresh's father, producer G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalaamandhir. Keerthy Suresh's childhood friend Vishnu G Raghav, who is helming the project. This movie took almost 7 years to fall in place and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them.