Mollywood director Lijo Jose Pellissery to join hands yet again with Indrajith, Chemban; Check details

If media reports are to be believed, Mollywood director Lijo Jose Pellissery will be joining hands again with Indrajith, Chemban for his next film.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery, following Jallikattu and his upcoming Chuzhali, will reportedly start working on a new project titled Disco. Reportedly, he is assembling a stellar ensemble of actors including Indrajith, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Mukesh. It is expected that the film will be shot mostly in Las Vegas. S Hareesh, who scripted Jallikattu, is joining hands with Lijo once again for this movie. It is being said that the film will be set against the backdrop a cultural event held Nevada, United States every year, Burning Man. Apparently, Lijo is planning to start the shooting schedule by August. However, they have not officially made any announcements yet.

According to media reports, Lijo had intended to do this project eight years ago with Indrajith in mind. However, the project did not take off due to various factors. It is to be noted that Indrajith and the director have joined hands for various projects including his 2010 directorial debut Nayakan, 2011 movie City of God, Amen in 2013, and Double Barrel in 2015.

Incidentally, Disco will mark Chemban’s ninth collaboration with Lijo. He made his screenwriting debut with Angamaly Diaries and he has been part of almost all of Lijo’s films, including Chuzhali. However, Disco is the first film to mark the collaboration of Mukesh and Lijo. The veteran actor was last seen opposite Asif Ali in Underworld. Meanwhile, the filming of Chuzhali was recently wrapped up and the film also stars Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt, and Dileesh Pothan among the others.

