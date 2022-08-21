Mollywood legends Mohanlal and Mammootty unite at former's new home; See PIC

Superstar Mohanlal enjoys an enviable fanbase and his supporters look forward to seeing their beloved star, both on-screen and off-screen. Mammootty too enjoys a massive fan following and has been entertaining fans for over 50 years with his style and charisma. Both actors have done their industry proud on numerous occasions with the movies they have been a part of, their acting performances and more. Even at this age, the duo is able to churn numerous films for their fans and are still among the highest grossing actors of the Malayalam Film Industry.

Mammootty graced Mohanlal's new home and the duo posed for a photo together, which literally broke the internet, In the photo, Mohanlal and Mammootty smiled into the camera as they posed for a mutual photo. Mohanlal looked very smart in his black t-shirt. Mammootty in his striped red shirt looked very dashing. Mammootty's twitter caption read, "At Lal's new house", as he tagged his friend and colleague Mohanlal. Mohanlal too shared the same photo on Twitter, with the caption, "Ichakka". The respect the two have for one another is palpable.

Have a look at Mammootty's Twitter post:

Meanwhile, now coming to his projects, Mammootty has the upcoming Malayalam film Rorschach in the making. Billed as an intense action thriller, the final schedule of the movie took place in Dubai recently. Marking the wrapping up of the shoot, the makers took to Twitter and shared a pic with Mammootty. For now, the post-production work for Rorschach is underway at the moment, and the makers plan to bring it to the theatres soon. Although, the release date for the project has not been announced yet. Midhun Mukundan has provided the music for Mammootty's next and Anantha Krishnan is on board the venture as the cinematographer. Besides Mammootty, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker are also playing significant roles in the movie. Over and above that, Mammootty has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni's spy thriller Agent. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the action entertainer is going to be out in theatres either late this year or early next year. As for Mohanlal, the actor just wrapped the shoot of his directorial debut film Barroz. Being financed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. Mohanlal will be playing the title role in the film, while Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton essay pivotal parts. It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to. Santosh Sivan is looking after the cinematography and the background score for the film has been rendered by Lydian Nadhaswaram. Mohanlal has several films in the pipeline too, including Monster, Alone, Ram, L2: Empuraan and L353.

