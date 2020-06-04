Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty slash their remunerations to cut short production costs?

It is expected that the megastars will officially announce the news soon. This act of Mohanlal and Mammootty will inspire many actors to slash their slaries.

At a time when production houses are struggling hard to combat the lockdown for the pandemic COVID 19, Mollywood megastars Mohanlal and Mammooty have reportedly decided to slash their remunerations to bring down the overall production costs of their films. This news has come up as a huge one as it will inspire many actors to do the same. While no official word has been given by either of the actors, it is expected that they will announce it soon officially.

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Lucifer. The film had an ensemble of star cast including Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier. Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas played extended cameos. He will be next seen in Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film will have Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Recently, it was announced that the actor’s megahit film Drishyam’s sequel will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: Mohanlal reveals interesting details about Drishyam 2; Says it will answer many questions of the audience

Mammootty, on the other hand, was last seen in Mamangam and Shylock. He has a number of projects in hand including One with director Santhosh Viswanath. His yet another upcoming movie with Manju Warrier went on floors in January. This project is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko and it is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner. It is expected that One’s release date will be announced as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×