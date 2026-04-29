Mollywood Times Release Date: Not May 14, Naslen’s hate-letter to cinema hits theaters on June 5, 2026

Mollywood Times, starring Naslen in the lead role, was initially slated to release in theaters on May 14, 2026. Directed by Mukundan Unni Associates fame Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film is expected to be a satire on the film industry.

However, the makers have now officially confirmed that the film will skip its May release and hit the big screens on June 5, 2026.

Mollywood Times Release Date

Taking to their social media handle, the makers confirmed the postponement. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Mollywood Times has a new release date. Vineeth Madhavan will see you on June 5, 2026! A Jakes Bejoy musical.”

Here’s the post:

Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a teenager from Kuttikkanam who aspires to become a film director. The movie is described as a satirical “hate letter” to cinema.

With Naslen in the lead role, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen, Alexander Prasanth, and others in key roles. The makers had recently unveiled the first single titled Apna Friday Aayega.

With Ramu Sunil penning the screenplay, the film has Viswajith Odukkathil handling the visuals. Moreover, Abhinav Sunder Nayak and Nidhin Raj Arol serve as the editors.

Director Abhinav Sunder Nayak had previously helmed Mukundan Unni Associates. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial follows the story of a failed, cynical lawyer who resorts to unethical means, specifically faking accident claims to scam insurance companies, to achieve success, wealth, and recognition. He evolves from a struggling advocate into a remorseless and dangerous criminal, manipulating police, doctors, and victims to rise in his profession. The film is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Naslen’s work front

Naslen was last seen in a lead role in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra , starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and directed by Dominic Arun. Looking ahead, the actor has Tiki Taka, which stars Asif Ali in the lead role.

Moreover, the Premalu actor will also co-star with Mammootty in the film Mattancherry Mafia . Additionally, he is set to make his Tamil cinema debut with the Suriya starrer Suriya47, directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan.

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