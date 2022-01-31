Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal gets a makeover; Flaunts her new hairdo
Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is seen flaunting her new hairstyle as she shares her latest Instagram post. The Acharya star has chosen to keep that hair short as part of her new style statement.
Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
