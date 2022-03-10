Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in ethnic as she poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu; See PIC

Kajal Aggarwal has currently taken a break from work and is spending time with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her family as she is pregnant. The actress today shared a beautiful pic flaunting her radiant smile in ethnic look as she posed along with her husband. One can notice, Kajal looks super pretty in her pregnancy glow, and we can't get enough of it.

The Hey Sinamika actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with her husband. The couple looks adorable as always. Check out the pic here:

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu, an entrepreneur, in 2020. Ever since then, the couple has been posting adorable photos that speak volumes about their strong relationship. Kajal confirmed her pregnancy on New Year's with a stunning photo while her husband Gautam announced it by posting a photo of his ladylove along with a cute caption. The couple's family recently held a baby shower ceremony and the pics went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in the Tamil-Telugu film Hey Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Her role was highly appreciated and the film received a positive response too.

Now, she will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and will hit big screens on April 29.

