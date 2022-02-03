Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal visits Dubai for a special reason; Shares a stunning photo

Kajal Aggarwal, the mom-to-be actress recently visited Dubai for a special reason. Yes, just like many other actors Kajal Aggarwal has also received UAE's Golden Visa. The actress mentioned that she is happy about receiving the same and also said that Dubai is a country for encouragement to artists.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a photo announcing the same. The actress wrote, "Happy to have received UAE’s Golden visa. This country has always been such huge encouragement for artists like us. Grateful and looking forward to future collaborations in the UAE. Big thank you to Mr Muhammed Shanid of Juma Almheiri, Suresh Punnasseril and Naressh Krishna."

Other celebs who have received the golden visa are Mammotty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan, Amala Paul, and producer & director Boney Kapoor and his family.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently got a makeover done with a short hairdo and shared a pic flaunting her radiant glow. The mommy is glowing and we can't get enough of her beauty.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will appear next in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Helmed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde as leads. The star will also be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Brinda’s next titled Hey Sinamika.

