Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's oh-so-beautiful photos in yellow ethnic look are all about elegance

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's latest photos in a yellow suit are an absolute treat. The stunner has shared a series of photos on Instagram in a yellow kurta and we cannot get over her elegance and grace. One can see in the photos, Kajal Aggarwal accessorises her simple yet pretty look with a pair of statement earrings.

She completed her look with hair tied neat in a ponytail. For makeup, the Acharya actress decided to go rosy cheeks, minimal makeup, filled eyebrows and eyeshadow. Kajal is clearly glowing and in the best phase of her life. The same reflects in every picture of hers.

Take a look:

On New Year 2022, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed the news of them expecting their first child. "Here’s looking at you 2022," Kitchlu captioned the post as he shared a beautiful picture of Kajal Aggarwal followed by a pregnant woman emoticon.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen next in Acharya has kickstarted her prenatal journey on a healthy note. Sharing a photo of her flaunting baby bump while on a video call with her fitness trainer, Kajal captioned it, "delighted to start my @physique57india PRENATAL JOURNEY".

Check it out:

