Mom to be Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump in the latest photos captured by Srinish Aravind

Mom to be Pearle Maaney has treated her fans with beautiful pictures as she flaunts her baby bump. The stunner looks radiant in the latest photos and is setting a high bar for maternity style in a grey dress. The Bigg Boss Malayalam fame shared these pretty photos on Instagram along with a cute note that read: The world is a Beautiful place little one... Can’t wait for you to see it @srinish_aravind always capturing special moments." Pearle, who is expecting her first child with Srinish Aravind is enjoying every bit of this phase and is glowing like never before.

Earlier, the beautiful mommy-to-be took time off as she went on a mini-vacation with her husband at Vagamon. She also penned a beautiful and emotional note for her husband Srinish Aravind. Meanwhile, Pearle Maaney made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's anthology titled, Ludo. She is a part of a cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, , Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Check out her latest posts below:

In an interview to The Hindu, the mommy-to-be revealed how she bagged this role. She said, "I was doing the show, Bigg Boss [for Asianet] and I was cut off from the outside world when the team of Ludo contacted my dad. I had no clue about this as he was not allowed to get in touch with me because of the rules of the show. They waited till I came out of the house. I was over the moon when he broke the news to me. It was like as if the drama in the show wasn’t enough! So from the Bigg Boss house I went straight to Mumbai to meet dada [Anurag Basu] to confirm if it’s really happening."

