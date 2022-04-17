Mom-to-be Pranitha Subhash flaunts her baby bump in swimwear as she spends her Sunday by the poolside

Pranitha Subhash surprised her fans with the news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband Nitin. She posted some glimpses from her Sunday activities on Instagram today. Posing in a swimsuit by the poolside, she captioned the pictures, "Poolsides and Sundays ". However, her adorable baby bump stole the show.

A couple of days ago, Pranitha Subhash made the big announcement by sharing adorable pics with her husband. The soon-to-be parents were showered with love and affection in the form of congratulatory messages. The actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "For my husband’s 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us." Since then, she has shared many sneaks peeks from her maternity bliss. Her supporters are going gaga over every update by the star and are looking forward to such cute posts through the pregnancy.

Check out the picture below:

Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju tied the knot in 2021 in a hush-hush ceremony, with only family members in attendance.

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. This Ajay Devgn headlined drama was out on the OTT platform on 13 August 2021. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film was helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and also starred Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles.

The mom-to-be has not signed any more projects for now and the reason for her decision is now cristal clear.

