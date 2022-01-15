Mom Shriya Saran has the sweetest advice for little Radha, ‘Be you, the world will adjust’; WATCH

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are proud parents of adorable little Radha. The Drishyam actress has shared a heartfelt video with her bundle of joy on social media. She is seen indulging in a fun gibberish banter with her little one and making the most of her time with her. The video is captioned “You bring me endless joy, my heart is your forever.” Shriya Saran even shared some delightful pictures with Radha.

In another video, mom Shriya Saran is seen painting a special message for her daughter on a small blue chair, she wrote “Smile, Sparkle, Shine” and “Be you, the world will adjust.” Recently, wishing her daughter Radha on her first birthday, the actress penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl. Shriya Saran uploaded a few stills and videos of her little one on social media. The note along with the post went like this, “And just like that, she turned 1 today. Last year at 7:40 she arrived, she has our heart permanently…. Thank you, mom dad, and all my family for all your love. And all our friends for your love help and advice….We need your blessings…I pray that she makes friends everywhere and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy.”

Shriya Saran got married to Russian beau Andrei Koscheev on 12 March 2018 in an intimate ceremony. On 12th October 2021, the actress announced on social media that they have been blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s highly awaited project RRR.