Mom-to-be Amala Paul celebrates her first Pongal as married couple with husband Jagat Desai; VIDEO

Amala Paul is one of the most prominent actresses in the South Indian film industry. Recently, the actress took the internet by storm when she announced that she and her newly married husband Jagat Desai were expecting their first baby together. As soon as the news broke out several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai officially tied the knot on November 5th, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in a five star hotel in Kochi. In the latest update, the couple took to Instagram to share a video showing how they celebrated their first Pongal together.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai exude couple goals on Pongal

The video showed the newly-wed couple enjoying each other’s company at a place of worship. Amala was seen in a traditional kasavu saree. She topped her look with statement jewelry, as well as a pretty rose in her hair. As for Jagat, he was seen in a golden kurta, which he paird with a dhoti which he styled as a panchakacham. The Indian Pranaya Kadha actress also mentioned the significance that Pongal holds, and wished her fans a wonderful festive season.

Check out the video below

Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump

Ever since the announcement of their pregnancy, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai have often turned to social media to flaunt their baby bump, sharing pictures from photo shoots. Recently, the actress turned to Instagram to share pictures from her latest photo shoot. However, there was an ulterior purpose as well. Amala Paul took the sarcastic route to correct people into saying “they’re pregnant” as compared to “she’s pregnant”. Taking to her Instagram caption, the actress wrote:

“Did you know? Research spills the beans that a man’s stomach grows almost as much as his wife’s during pregnancy! Time to debunk the myths - it’s not just “SHE’S PREGNANT,” but “WE ARE PREGNANT!”; Sorry Husband; Hit that heart button if you’re on board with the revolutionary concept of shared pregnancy bumps”

Check out the post below

On the workfront

Amala Paul will next be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in their upcoming film, titled Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life. The film helmed by Blessy tells the tale of a migrant laborer who goes to the Gulf and is forced into slavery as a goat herder there. How he escapes and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story. The first look poster of the film was recently released, and has gained widespread acclaim. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 10th.

