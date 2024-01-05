Mom-to-be Amala Paul radiates maternity glamor in a new video post pregnancy announcement

Amala Paul, undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the South Indian film industry, recently shared on her social media that she and her newly married husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first baby.

The news of the actress’s pregnancy took social media by storm, with several celebrities taking to the comments section to congratulate the actress. In the latest update, Amala Paul has yet again taken to social media where she shared a video of herself in her maternity glow. The video featured the Christopher actress in a green crop top and orange joggers, which she paired with a green beanie and a statement necklace. She shared the video on her Instagram with the caption:

“Rooted in the earth, reaching for the stars”



Amala Paul’s pregnancy announcement

On January 3rd, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai turned to social media to share the news of her pregnancy. The duo shared a joint post on Instagram where the Bholaa actress could be seen flaunting her baby bump. They shared the image with the caption:

“Now I know 1+1 is 3 with you”



Several celebrities, including Kajal Aggarwal, Pearle Maaney, Anurag kashyap, Srinish Aravind, Rachel Maaney and many more replied to the post, extending their heartfelt congratulations to the lovely couple.

More about Amala Paul and Jagat Desai’s wedding

Amala Paul’s 32nd birthday was memorable for more than one reason. On October 26th, 2023, the actress’ longtime friend Jagat Desai went down on one knee, and asked Amala to marry him in the most romantic way. Close to 10 days later, the couple officially exchanged wedding vows on November 5th, 2023, in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding took place in a luxury hotel in Kochi. Soon after the ceremony, the couple shared the news via social media.

On the workfront

Amala Paul will next be seen in Blessy’s upcoming survival drama film Aadujeevitham, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film revolves around an Indian who migrated to the gulf and was forced into slavery as a goat herder. How he escapes, and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story. The film has been in the making for quite some time now, and is all set to hit the silver screens on April 10th, this year.

