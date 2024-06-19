Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares fun moments with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan at Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event

As the audience judgment day draws ever so close for Nag Ashwin and the team of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers have planned a grand pre-release event in Mumbai to increase further interest and curiosity for the mega-budget sci-fi action film.

The theme of the event appeared to be dark, with most of the stars donning dark or black-colored clothes.

Deepika Padukone arrives in a stylish black dress

Deepika Padukone, who has made limited public outings since her pregnancy, made a stylish appearance at the event, wearing a simple yet stunning black outfit. The actress looked ever so radiant and appeared in good spirits.

Amitabh Bachchan’s interaction with Prabhas wins hearts

When two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema are on one stage, you can only watch and admire. Prabhas maintained his casual, lowkey look, wearing just a simple long tee and some faded black jeans. He complemented his look with his signature yellow-tinted shades.

Amitabh Bachchan appeared ever so young, wearing a black hoodie, cargo pants, and red-rimmed spectacles.

But more than the outfits, it was the interaction of the trio that won hearts. As seen from the pictures, Amitabh appeared to be making a joke, which warranted some lovely reactions from Prabhas and Deepika. Rana Daggubati, who was present at the event as an anchor/host, also burst out in laughter at the precious moment between the three stars.

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD marks the third film for director Nag Ashwin after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. Coincidentally, all three of his movies now have been produced by Swapna Dutt and Aswini C. Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana, Pasupathy, and others in crucial roles. Santhosh Narayanan scored the music for the film, while Djordje S. handled the cinematography. Kotagira Venkateswara Rao is the film’s editor.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set for its release and will arrive in theatres on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

How excited are you to witness Prabhas on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Prabhas X Diljit Dosanjh: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveil Bhairava Anthem’s promo, call it ‘India’s Biggest Song’