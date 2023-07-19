Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump in love-filled pics with husband Srinish Aravind

Pearle Maaney is one of the most popular stars to come out of Malayalam reality television. She enjoys a considerable fan following of her own after multiple stints on reality shows. For the uninitiated, Pearle is also the runner-up of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Even though she was touted to win that show, surprisingly, Pearle came in second place.

Bigg Boss is also where she met her now-husband, Srinish Aravind. The duo got married within one year of Bigg Boss coming to an end. The couple already has a daughter, Nila Srinish, and is expecting their second child. Both Pearle and Srinish have been sharing moments from their pregnancy with the world through social media.

Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump while posing with her husband and daughter

Now, in the latest pictures that Pearle has shared, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She looks absolutely breathtaking in these pictures. Pearle was looking gorgeous as she posed with her husband, Srinish, and daughter, Nila. Their family photos have been winning over the internet.

Comments soon started pouring in, wishing for the happiness of the beloved couple. One Instagram user commented on how much Pearle is loved by the people in Kerala and wrote, "A person with zero haters, she is a member of every house in Kerala. muchh love." Another fan commented, "Lovely family.. God bless you chechi.."

Work front

Pearle became a fan favorite after being a host on the Malayalam dance reality show D 4 Dance. One of the most popular reality shows Kerala ever saw, D 4 Dance established Pearle as a popular anchor. Later on, she continued her success and proceeded to act in films across languages. She was a part of Ajith Kumar’s Valimai and the Hindi film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.



Currently, she is the host of Pearly Maaney Show. On the show, she has interviewed many popular figures like RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and S S Rajamouli. Pearle has also interviewed popular Malayalam actors like Nivin Pauly and Fahadh Faasil. She is also a successful YouTuber, with close to 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

