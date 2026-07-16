Fact Check: Did Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrate an intimate baby shower with Raj Nidimoru? Find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to enter a new chapter in her life as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. Recently, posts circulating on social media claimed that the actress and her husband had hosted an intimate baby shower. However, those claims are inaccurate.

Did Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrate her baby shower?

Several pictures featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have surfaced on social media, with many users claiming they were from the couple's baby shower. The two appeared cheerful in the images as they shared candid moments together. However, the viral posts are not from a baby shower but from an older event.

The actress' team has confirmed that the pictures featuring Samantha were taken at a wedding ceremony and that no baby shower has taken place so far.

Here’s the post:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband are expecting their first child together and are currently in the first trimester. According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, the couple is expected to welcome their child later this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film features music and background scores composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Om Prakash handled the cinematography, while Dharmendra Kakarala served as the editor. The film is set to begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, 2026.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to appear as a co-lead in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. However, she is currently on an acting hiatus as she prepares to welcome her first child.

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