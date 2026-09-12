Mom to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump and gives a glimpse of her pregnancy glow; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing a beautiful new chapter in her personal life. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband-filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, recently treated fans to a series of photos from her recent work commitments. Sharing on her Instagram handle, the carousel featured candid moments from different locations, with Samantha proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a few mirror selfies.

Samantha continues to balance work during pregnancy

Keeping things effortless and comfortable, Maa Inti Bangaaram star opted for casual looks throughout the photo dump. From work-related moments to relaxed selfies, the actress appeared to be enjoying this phase while continuing to remain professionally active. Her latest pictures offered fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey without taking away from the work she has been committed to in recent weeks.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post below:

Samantha opens up about pregnancy and having children

The new photos arrive shortly after Samantha spoke candidly about motherhood in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The actress revealed that she and Raj had reached a point where they were at peace with the possibility of not having children. She said, “I had reached a place where I was okay. Like, both Raj and I were okay with, maybe we can’t have kids. Maybe we will. I was okay with either. I was fine, and so was he. So, this is a surprise.”

Samantha and Raj first connected through their professional association on The Family Man 2. While relationship rumours surfaced in 2024, the two chose to keep their personal equation largely private and refrained from officially discussing their romance. The couple eventually exchanged vows on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Moreover, Sam will also host the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil , which is set to stream on SonyLIV.

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ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills pregnancy was ‘surprise’ for her and Raj Nidimoru: ‘Raj and I were okay with not having kids’