Mom to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her baby bump in a pink bohemian look; WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child this year. As the actress enjoys this new phase of her life, she was recently spotted stepping out of a salon in Bandra, Mumbai.

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her baby bump in pink floral look

In a recent paparazzi video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing a vibrant pink floral outfit that exuded effortless charm. Featuring playful ruffles and a breezy silhouette, the ensemble gave the actress a relaxed, bohemian-inspired look.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Samantha also shared a picture from what she described as her maternity days. The photograph showed the actress relaxing comfortably, offering a candid glimpse into this phase of her life. Moving away from conventional maternity photoshoots, she gave the moment her own personal touch.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple is preparing to embrace parenthood, with their first child expected to arrive in December this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household. As she tries to earn the acceptance of her sceptical in-laws, Swarna keeps certain aspects of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group disturbing their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy and several others play pivotal characters.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to appear in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bl*ody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal. However, she is currently taking a break from acting.

Additionally, Samantha is serving as a celebrity judge on the culinary reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil , hosted by RJ Vijay. The show airs on Sony Vizha and is also available to stream on SonyLIV.

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