Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu lifts heavy weights in gym, says, ‘Now I am learning to respect…’

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together, with the actress enjoying her journey to motherhood. Now, in a series of pictures and videos shared online, she has offered a glimpse into her workout routine while keeping up with her fitness goals.

Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps up her fitness goals at the gym

Taking to her social media handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a few pictures and videos and issued a disclaimer, stating that she had been strength training for years and had continued during her pregnancy with her doctor’s clearance. She added that her trainer was certified in prenatal training and that all the exercises had been modified according to her body, experience, and pregnancy.

Samantha also stressed that every pregnancy was different and advised people not to use her workouts as a guide, urging them to consult their doctor and work with a qualified professional before exercising during pregnancy.

Here’s the post:

In the series of visuals, Samantha could be seen flaunting her baby bump and glowing while keeping up with her health goals. Sharing the same, one quote she shared read, “Some days, the workout is mostly lying on the floor,” as she smiled while lying on the floor. In another visual, she wrote, “Now, I am learning to respect it when it asks me to do less.”

Earlier, Samantha had shared a few moments from her babymoon alongside Raj Nidimoru. The pictures captured the couple enjoying their time together while exploring a new destination.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters. Following the movie’s release, the actress announced her maternity break.

Moreover, Sam will also host the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil , which is set to stream on SonyLIV.

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